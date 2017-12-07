'Be the One': Woman shares how she overcame harsh childhood to find success

More
Michaela Sanderson's story is one of six young people profiled in "Nightline" co-anchor Byron Pitts' new book about wounded souls finding hope within themselves.
5:30 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Be the One': Woman shares how she overcame harsh childhood to find success

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48582343,"title":"'Be the One': Woman shares how she overcame harsh childhood to find success","duration":"5:30","description":"Michaela Sanderson's story is one of six young people profiled in \"Nightline\" co-anchor Byron Pitts' new book about wounded souls finding hope within themselves.","url":"/Nightline/video/woman-shares-overcame-harsh-childhood-find-success-48582343","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.