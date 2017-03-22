Transcript for Wyclef Jean says he thought he was being punked when LA sheriff pulled him over

At what point did you notice that you had police on your tail. I was in but it's time that I got to the hotel. Right because out. Got to the hotel. So basically when I got to the hotel. They told the driver so this is what's weird they told its arrival he get out. Right hands up to support that's not on the tape so automatically armor our man people is being plunked here. You know I thought Ashton Christian it was more like proper make you being pun. Instead this was weird because did they told the driver. OK you'll find. Right everything is fine. The drama is back in the car or my OK because once they tell in the drive to get our hands I. Basically like holdup was going on here but I. Anyone sits on the job OK give back in everything is fine right. Now automatically sent okay PCR Tokyo later on but I'm does get stepping out mark Karr. Would the minute I stepped out of mark com broke. All I just turn around. And I see. All kind of guns drawn army. And the ages. I just remember like two people like I care with solidity grabbed me and basically. Bought me over to where the cop car was that. And I was like. It's always right literally I've felt like. So like a patsy. For like. A Kennedy movies done before said they would I'm just a patsy on the that the person who did it I'm not you know. As have my name is why clips and I'm very calm in these situations. Because. I always let my family members know the young kids you know meant when police stop you two are cursed police you know we have law enforcement and our families you know. Quarts a very important law is very important. And it was crazy because everything that I told them to do. Followed activity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.