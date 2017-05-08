10-year-old girl who freed her leg from gator's jaws was conscious, 'excited' after attack

The 10-year-old Florida girl who pried open an alligator's bottom jaw to release her leg appeared "conscious [and] excited" after the attack, according to a newly-released recording of a 911 call reporting the incident.

The girl was swimming Saturday afternoon in a designated swim area of a lake in Orlando when an 8-foot-9-inch-long alligator bit her leg.

After punching the alligator in the nose, the girl put her finger in the gator's nostrils and used her other hand to pry open the gator's bottom jaw, which allowed her to free her leg, according to reports.

She was immediately treated by a lifeguard and transported by family members to Numours Children's Hospital. Orange County Fire Rescue officials report that she suffered minor teeth punctures on her leg and no life-threatening injuries.

The 911 call on the alligator attack says the victim is 8 years old, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later identified her as a 10-year-old.

The lake has been closed since the incident and the alligator was caught and removed by a trapper.

"In an abundance of caution, the waterfront will be off limits to the public for the next week while Florida Fish & Wildlife conduct a review and until Orange County Parks & Recreation Division can meet with the agency to review the situation before making any decisions on opening the waterfront," Matt Suedmeyer, manager of Orange County Parks & Recreation Division, said in a statement.

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission's website, some gators in the region can grow to be 14 feet long and weigh more than 1,000 pounds.

ABC News' Benjamin Stein and Michael Edison Hayden contributed to this report.