'You don't need $25 billion for a wall,' Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says

Jan 28, 2018, 10:27 AM ET
PHOTO: A supporter of President Donald Trump challenges police officers and a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program during a rally outside the office of California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. AP Photo/Reed Saxon
A supporter of President Donald Trump challenges police officers and a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program during a rally outside the office of California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said "You don't need $25 billion for a wall" on the U.S.-Mexico border.

PHOTO: Senate Armed Services Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 5, 2017.Evan Vucci/AP Photo
Senate Armed Services Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 5, 2017.

Graham talked to ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday about a White House immigration framework that would include $20 billion for a border wall plus another $5 billion for other border-security measures.

PHOTO: Prototypes of border walls are seen in San Diego, Calif., Oct. 26, 2017.Elliott Spagat/AP, FILE
Prototypes of border walls are seen in San Diego, Calif., Oct. 26, 2017.

“You need wall systems; you need roads; you need ... to fix old fencing,” Graham said of the other measures beyond a border wall that would be paid for with the $25 billion.

The White House is to present an immigration framework to Congress that would include a pathway to citizenship for as many as 1.8 million undocumented immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally as children. The proposal also calls for $25 billion in funding for a border wall and other border-security measures plus new restrictions on legal immigration such as to the visa lottery system.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump (2-R), delivers remarks during a meeting with members of Congress and his administration regarding tax reform at the White House, Sept. 5, 2017 in Washington, D.C.Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images
President Donald Trump (2-R), delivers remarks during a meeting with members of Congress and his administration regarding tax reform at the White House, Sept. 5, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Comments