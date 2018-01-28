Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said "You don't need $25 billion for a wall" on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Graham talked to ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday about a White House immigration framework that would include $20 billion for a border wall plus another $5 billion for other border-security measures.

Elliott Spagat/AP, FILE

“You need wall systems; you need roads; you need ... to fix old fencing,” Graham said of the other measures beyond a border wall that would be paid for with the $25 billion.

The White House is to present an immigration framework to Congress that would include a pathway to citizenship for as many as 1.8 million undocumented immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally as children. The proposal also calls for $25 billion in funding for a border wall and other border-security measures plus new restrictions on legal immigration such as to the visa lottery system.