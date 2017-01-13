Take a 360-Degree Virtual Tour of the White House

More than 50 years ago, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy introduced millions of Americans to the White House in a televised tour.

Now, the Obamas are offering a new way to see the People's House -- in virtual reality.

In this virtual experience, viewers can explore the White House and West Wing in 360 degrees. The tour, narrated by President Obama, also allows entry into the rooms that are rarely seen, such as the Situation Room and the Treaty Room, which is Obama's private office.

Throughout the tour, you'll be able to listen to the president and first lady Michelle Obama personally reflect on their time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Last year, the president made his virtual reality debut in a video filmed on his trip to Yosemite National Park.