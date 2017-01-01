1.

Trump: Construction of Border Wall Will Begin in 'Months'

In his first one-on-one television interview since being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, President Donald Trump told ABC News anchor David Muir that Mexico would be paying for the proposed border wall and that negotiations between the two nations would begin "relatively soon."

2.

Fact-Checking Trump's Repeated Unsubstantiated Voter Fraud Claim

President Donald Trump and the White House are reiterating the unsubstantiated assertion that millions of people illegally cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election -- a claim Trump first made after the election without presenting evidence. Tuesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump "does believe that" millions of illegal votes were cast in the presidential election -- citing "studies and information" that were presented to him as the basis of this belief. Spicer said "maybe we will" investigate the claimed fraud.

3.

President Donald Trump Vows to Launch 'Major Investigation' Into Alleged Voter Fraud

President Donald Trump vowed this morning to launch "a major investigation" into alleged voter fraud, providing little detail. "I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and ..." Trump tweeted today, adding in a second tweet, "even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!" Trump offered no further information on what such an investigation would entail.

4.

Trump May Suspend Some Immigration from Iraq and 6 Other Countries: Sources

President Donald Trump is set to unveil executive actions on immigration -- one of his central campaign promises -- and could move to suspend some immigration from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, either temporarily or "indefinitely," said sources familiar with the plans that have been under consideration. The sources also expect any impending Trump action could also impact refugees from countries with Muslim populations. Trump proposed a ban on all Muslim immigration on a temporary basis early on in the campaign, but has since amended his position.

5.

Republicans Unfazed by Controversies Surrounding Cabinet Nominees

Republicans have twice signaled their intention to let President Donald Trump’s controversial cabinet picks sail through the nomination process, prioritizing a unified party front, despite issues that could have easily disqualified them in past sessions of Congress. Thanks to a rule change that Democrats pushed through when they were in control of the Senate, barring the minority party from filibustering most presidential nominations, Republicans know they do not need votes from across the aisle to confirm Trump’s cabinet. They have enough votes for the simple majority they need if they vote as a unified block.

6.

Majority of Promised Oil Pipeline Jobs to Be Temporary

President Donald Trump signed two memorandums today signaling his support for the advancement of construction on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines -- two projects halted by former President Barack Obama. Obama's move was greeted at the time with cheers from environmental advocates and Native American rights activists concerned with the pipelines' potential impact on the environment and possible infringement upon the land and resources of Native American tribes.

