Live Now {{item.hedshort}}

3.

Fact-Checking President Donald Trump's Inaugural Address

During his inaugural address, President Donald Trump made a number of claims about the state of the nation as he takes office. Trump echoed themes from his campaign, painting a bleak picture of some aspects of American life, but also offering his presidency as a way forward for those who he says have been forgotten. ABC News dug into his inaugural address and broke down the facts behind some of Trump's claims. http://abcn.ws/2iVasGv

4.

Senate Confirms Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security

The Senate confirmed two of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees Friday just hours after his swearing in, and scheduled a third confirmation vote next Monday. In a 98-1 vote, the Senate confirmed retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis as Trump's secretary of Defense, with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, opposing his nomination and Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, Trump's pick for attorney general, not voting. Later Friday evening, the Senate also approved Gen. John Kelly to lead the Department of Homeland Security in a vote of 88-11. http://abcn.ws/2k9M6Km

5.

At Least 217 Arrested, Limo Torched Amid Trump Inauguration Day Protests in Washington

Violence flared on some streets of Washington, D.C., today amid Donald Trump's inauguration — with people smashing car and store windows, clashing with police and even torching a limo, leading to more than 200 arrests. The capital's interim police chief, Peter Newsham, said in a Periscope video posted on Twitter earlier today that the problems were caused by one group, "and it's a very, very small percentage of the number of folks that came here to peacefully assemble in our city." http://abcn.ws/2iKs3G2

6.

Everything You Need to Know About the Women's March

Less than 24 hours after Donald Trump takes the oath of office in Washington, D.C., to become the 45th president of the United States, hundreds of thousands of people from across the country will descend upon the nation’s capital to participate in the Women’s March. The march -- which will begin with a rally featuring speakers and musical acts -- is based on a mission that the rhetoric of the 2016 election cycle “insulted, demonized, and threatened” Americans, leaving communities “hurting and scared.” http://abcn.ws/2iRzLJw

7.

ANALYSIS: For Trump, Call for Unity Starts with Bleak Message

A divided nation on edge greeted a new president on Friday. And President Donald J. Trump delivered a message unlike any the nation had heard from its leader. The nation is broken, he said - drifting, decaying, addled by crimes and drugs — and Trump presented himself as the figure who will “fight for you.” “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now,” the new president declared. “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first. America first.” http://abcn.ws/2jHQhA3

Inauguration Day

Play

Donald Trump's Full Inauguration Day Address

The 45th president of the United States speaks outside the Capitol building on Inauguration Day.
Play

Jackie Evancho Sings the National Anthem at Trump's Inauguration

The 16-year-old singer performs the national anthem at the presidential inauguration.
Play

Donald Trump Sworn In as President of the United States

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the presidential oath of office to Donald J. Trump.
Play

Mike Pence Takes the Oath of Office

The former governor of Indiana is sworn in as the vice president of the United States.
Play

Donald Trump Begins Historic Inauguration Day

Trump's inaugural address will focus on issues of infrastructure, education and manufacturing, according to his press...
Play

Donald Trump Jr. Speaks Out on Inauguration Day

Trump Jr. tells "GMA" how his father, Donald Trump, and his family are preparing for the presidential inauguration.
Play

Kellyanne Conway Discusses the Presidential Inauguration

The Senior Advisor to the President-elect sheds light on what she is expecting throughout the day.
Play

Rain Forecast for Donald Trump's Inauguration

ABC News' Ginger Zee reports the latest inauguration forecast in the nation's capital.
Play

Who's Who at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Trump and his family will be joined at the inauguration by former presidents, Supreme Court justices, members of Congress and...
Play

The World Reacts to Trump's Upcoming Inauguration

Some people are protesting, while others hope he will bring countries together.
Play

George W. Bush's Inauguration Day Letter to Barack Obama

As Barack Obama prepares to hand the baton to Donald Trump, ABC News has obtained an exclusive look at the missive he...
Play

Trump Kicks Off Inauguration Festivities at Gala

Donald Trump told gathered foreign diplomats, "We have great respect for your countries," and praised his secretary of state...

Meet Trump's Administration

Play

Sonny Perdue: Everything You Need to Know

Play

Steven Mnuchin: Everything You Need to Know

Play

Rick Perry: In A Minute

Play

David Shulkin: Everything You Need to Know

Play

Jeff Sessions: Everything You Need to Know

Everything You Need to Know About Trump's Pick to Head Homeland Security

Play

Rex Tillerson: Everything You Need to Know

Play

Ryan Zinke: Everything You Need to Know

Trump Picks Goldman Sachs President to Be Economic Adviser

Fast Food Exec Tapped to Be Trump's Labor Secretary

Everything You Need to Know About Trump's Pick to Head EPA

Everything You Need to Know About Ben Carson

Play

James Mattis: Everything You Need to Know

Wilbur Ross: Everything You Need to Know

Elaine Chao: Everything You Need to Know about Trump's Pick for Secretary of Transportation

Powerhouse Politics Podcast

Top Dem Would Support Challenge to Electoral Vote Certification

Schumer Says Trump's Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Plan 'Sounded Good to Me'

'Rogue' GOP Elector Says Others Will Join in Opposing Trump

Trump's Expanding List for Secretary of State - Stavridis, Huntsman, Tillerson, Bolton, Manchin

Trump 'Absolutely' Open to Naming Former Rivals to Cabinet: Adviser

Sen. Jeff Flake Says He Might Write In Evan McMullin

Republicans Better Off Losing by Landslide, George Will Says

Libertarian VP Candidate Bill Weld Still Thinks Donald Trump Can Win

Eric Trump Dismisses Questions About Trump Debate Prep

Maureen Dowd: Donald Trump’s ‘Ego Arithmetic Hasn’t Changed’

Michael Dukakis' Debate Advice to Clinton

Intelligence Community 'Quite Upset' Over Trump's Comments About Briefing

Clinton 'Will Hold Press Conferences' as President, Rep Says