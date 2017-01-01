Live Now {{item.hedshort}}

After President Donald Trump's first full week in office, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell comes to "This Week" Sunday. Plus, ABC News' Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with former Defense Secretary and CIA Director Robert Gates. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican pollster and ABC News contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson, Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz, NPR "All Things Considered" co-host Audie Cornish, and ABC News contributor LZ Granderson.

Trump's Mideast Immigration Ban Recalls Past Laws

President Donald Trump's executive order placing temporary bans on entry into the country of any refugees and all people from seven Muslim-majority countries recalls past immigration restrictions in the United States. "It hearkens back to a time where the U.S. viewed immigration strictly through a national origins lens," said Sarah Pierce, an associate policy analyst for U.S. programs at the Migration Policy Institute. http://abcn.ws/2jAQbcJ

All the Executive Actions Donald Trump Has Signed This Week

It’s been a busy first full week for President Donald Trump. The 45th president has signed a flurry of executive actions -- four executive orders and eight presidential memorandums in total. This does not count the executive order, memorandum and proclamation Trump signed on his Inauguration Day. In case you missed it, here’s a summary of what presidential actions Trump has signed: http://abcn.ws/2ke4jdl

President Trump Phoning German Chancellor Merkel, Other World Leaders

President Donald Trump is spending his Saturday holding a series of phone calls with world leaders, including a much-anticipated phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The series of calls follows a week of dramatic action from Trump's new administration, mostly initiated through executive orders that have sent signals both at home and abroad that the new president aims to make dramatic changes to longstanding U.S. policies. http://abcn.ws/2jpMUtN

Trump Orders Suspension of All Refugees, Immigrants From Some Muslim Nations

President Donald Trump made good on his campaign promises for "extreme vetting" Friday afternoon, signing an executive memorandum that makes sweeping changes to U.S. refugee and immigration policy the White House says is designed to protect the nation from terrorists who want to enter the country. The seven-page document calls for an immediate suspension of immigration from countries with ties to terror, including Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya, for a time period of 90 days. It also calls for the complete suspension of Syrian refugees for an indefinite period. http://abcn.ws/2kCopdN

