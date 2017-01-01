Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on Iran today, one day after President Donald Trump tweeted that the country has been put "on notice" for testing a missile. The economic restrictions will target 13 individuals and 12 entities in what senior administration officials described today as a direct response to Iran's missile test and its "provocative" behavior. Specifically, actions against these companies and individuals were made, officials said, based on "their support to Iran’s ballistic missile program or for their support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (Quds Force).”
Trump Signs Executive Actions Targeting Wall Street and Banking Reforms
President Donald Trump signed two executive actions Friday related to financial regulations that take aim at Wall Street and banking regulations. One of the actions is an executive order directing the secretary of the Treasury to consult regulatory agencies and report to Trump about what can be done to eliminate the "overreaching" aspects of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, a federal law signed by President Barack Obama in 2010, and a frequent target of Republicans on Capitol Hill during the Obama administration. The second of the executive actions is a memorandum that will delay the implementation of the fiduciary rule, which would require financial advisers to act in the “best interests” of their clients in handling retirement accounts, and not profits. The Obama-era rule was set for implementation early this year.
Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' That Never Was to Defend Trump Travel Ban
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, attempted to clarify a statement she made in an interview Thursday on MSNBC, tweeting this morning that she meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists" instead of "Bowling Green massacre." While speaking Thursday night with MSNBC's Chris Matthews, Conway referenced the "Bowling Green Massacre" while discussing a ban the Obama administration implemented in 2011 that is similar to Trump's recently-signed executive order temporarily halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.
Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump's Clothing Collection, Citing 'Brand's Performance'
Nordstrom will no longer sell Ivanka Trump's eponymous clothing and accessories line, the Seattle-based department store chain announced Thursday. "We've got thousands of brands –- more than 2,000 offered on the site alone," said a spokesperson for the retailer, which has nearly 350 stores under various banners across North America. "Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business. Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season."
Bannon and Priebus Meet With Australian Ambassador After Refugee Flap
The Australian ambassador to the United States met with Donald Trump's chief of staff, Reince Priebus and chief strategist, Steve Bannon, at the White House today, after the president criticized a refugee resettlement agreement between the United States and Australia. In a statement, a White House official said the meeting with Ambassador Joe Hockey was "productive." "They conveyed the President's deep admiration for the Australian people," the official said. ABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL has more. http://abcn.ws/2kvwLqY
Trump's Unconfirmed Nominees More Than All Presidents Combined at 2-Week Mark
President Trump has 11 unconfirmed Cabinet nominees. That's more unconfirmed nominees two weeks into a tenure than all previous presidents combined, according to an ABC News review of data from the Congressional Research Service by ABC's RYAN STRUYK. http://abcn.ws/2jCTJgf
This Week on 'This Week'
After President Trump's second full week in office, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence, on "This Week" Sunday. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indiana, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, and former communications director for Hillary for America Jennifer Palmieri.