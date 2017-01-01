Live Now {{item.hedshort}}

The Big Story

There's nothing like a Supreme Court selection to get Washington back on its respective sides. President Trump's selection of Judge Neil Gorsuch had an immediate effect of galvanizing and unifying conservatives to the side of the White House, after a 12-day span that was already straining friendships and fraying bonds. ("Lyin' Ted" is thrilled, and so is John McCain, just a day or so after the president mused aloud about the senator's desire to start World War III.) Trump decided to essentially outsource his first Supreme Court pick to the groups for whom the issue is paramount. In other words, he let the pros decide. Making a list – and sticking to it - may go down as the single smartest thing he did in his campaign, and in his early presidency.

2.

The Sleeper Story

So most members of Congress had no idea the travel ban was coming, but a handful of congressional staffers helped the Trump administration write it? And they signed non-disclosure agreements so they wouldn't even be able to tell their bosses (members of Congress, and, ultimately, US taxpayers) about the side work? And everyone is OK with this? The disclosure that staffers on Rep. Robert Goodlatte's House Judiciary Committee worked alongside Trump aides on this order should be rocking Capitol Hill. It suggests that the administration was trying to work as quickly as it could and as quietly as feasible – a potentially troubling template for the future. If members of Congress aren't troubled by this, they're missing a big warning sign for the separation of powers.

3.

The Shiny Story

Democrats are fired up, yet not sure where they're about to go. The pressure will be intense – from the grassroots, the would-be party chairs, and liberal House members (who don't get a vote, of course) – to do anything they can to block Gorsuch from the Supreme Court, up to and including the filibuster. The fresh and tangible issue of the travel ban gives them urgency, as if the usual abortion-rights and corporations-vs.-people fights wouldn't be enough. But does Sen. Chuck Schumer want to waste the filibuster (and send the Republicans nuclear) over a pick that doesn't change the balance of the court? Knowing that Trump could easily get a few more selections that will carry more weight? The voices from the outside will be loud, but the players in the inside game may have different ideas.

4.

TLDR

Last night in a prime time ceremony, the president revealed his nominee for the Supreme Court: Judge Neil Gorsuch. Republicans are united in their praise, but Democrats need to decide how big of a battle they want to wage. Trump could have more vacancies ahead of him and those could tilt the balance of the court, while this one does not. Do Dems want to save their fight for then or not?

5.

Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch as his pick to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. Gorsuch, 49, is currently a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. He was nominated by President George W. Bush in 2006 and confirmed by the Senate in a voice vote. "The qualifications of Judge Gorsuch are beyond dispute," Trump said in his introduction of Gorsuch in the East Room of the White House last night. Trump described Gorsuch as someone "who loves our Constitution and someone who will interpret them as written." ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY, GENEVA SANDS and AUDREY TAYLOR has more. http://abcn.ws/2kPauFo

6.

Inside the Selection Process for Trump's Supreme Court Pick

Donald Trump's pick for his Supreme Court nominee was long-anticipated -- a move that was closely watched by observers on both sides of the aisle to replace the late Antonin Scalia. True to Trump form and his reality show background, the president made the announcement in a widely touted primetime show in the East Room of the White House. Speculation earlier in the day had coalesced around two main candidates, Judge Thomas Hardiman, and Trump's eventual pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch, and there was some reporting that both men had come to Washington to await the president's decision. ABC's JORDYN PHELPS notes how the selection process unfolded and the lengths the White House went to to keep the selection under wraps. http://abcn.ws/2jBlt03

9.

Happening on the Hill

Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will meet with Sen. Mitch McConnell at 10:30 AM today, ABC's ALI ROGIN reports. After a week and a day of delays at the hands of committee Democrats, the Senate Judiciary Committee is on track to hold its vote on Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions today at 10:30 AM. Yesterday Democrats employed an arcane rule which bars committee meetings from going on more than two hours past the beginning of the Senate floor session – a rule which is usually waived – to delay the committee vote. The Senate will vote on whether to confirm Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson. OMB Director Mick Mulvaney and EPA administrator Scott Pruitt are also expected to get votes today.

