Alleged Russian Hackers Are Among FBI's Most Wanted
One is a 33-year-old Russian national who allegedly usually sports a shaved head and enjoys boating in the Black Sea. The other is a 29-year-old from Latvia alleged to have as many as 10 online aliases and to sometimes dye his brown hair red or blond.
Experts Split on Effectiveness of Previous Russian Sanctions
The new sanctions ordered by the U.S. government yesterday against Russia in retaliation for alleged election interference may not be as effective as planned, some experts say.
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Putin, in a statement on the Kremlin's website, referred to the new sanctions, including the expulsion of Russian intelligence operatives, as "provocation and aimed at further weakening the Russia-U.S. relationship."
Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: 'Time for Our Country to Move On'
President-elect Donald Trump appeared to dismiss the sanctions imposed against Russia for its alleged cyberattacks on the U.S., saying it was "time for our country to move on" and still not acknowledging the Kremlin's role in meddling in the presidential election.
Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Russian Hacking
President Obama has expelled 35 Russian intelligence operatives and sanctioned five Russian entities and four individuals for an alleged cyberassault on Democratic political organizations during the 2016 presidential campaign, the White House announced today.
A Look at the Russian Compounds Nestled in New York Suburb and Small Maryland Town
Russia will now be denied access to those compounds, the White House said.