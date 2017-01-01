Live Now {{item.hedshort}}

Cabinet Hearing Blitz Hits Capitol Hill

It's a busy week on Capitol Hill as the first of Trump's Cabinet picks face confirmation hearings this week, ABC's ARLETTE SAENZ reports. The hearing blitz kicks off on Tuesday with hearings for Trump's Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions and his choice for DHS Secretary John Kelly. Up to six other nominees - including Secretary of State pick Rex Tillerson - are expected to have hearings this week. CONFIRMATION HEARING SCHEDULE, courtesy of ABC's MARYALICE PARKS and ALI ROGIN here: http://abcn.ws/2grV4p6

Democrats Urge GOP to Slow Down Confirmation Process

Democrats and the government ethics office are raising concerns about several nominees who haven't completed the standard ethics review process, as at least eight of Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees prepare for confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill this week, ABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL reports. "The announced hearing schedule for several nominees who have not completed the ethics review process is of great concern to me," Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub said in a letter to top senators released by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York. "This schedule has created undue pressure on OGE's staff and agency ethics officials to rush through these important reviews." http://abcn.ws/2i44tnm

Russia, WikiLeaks Push Back on US Report on Hacking

Russia's government responded for the first time today to a U.S. intelligence report last week on alleged Russian hacking, calling the claims "absolutely unfounded" and "amateur." "From our point of view, absolutely unfounded accusations continue to be made on a rather amateur, emotional level, which is hardly applicable to the highly professional work of truly top-notch security services," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. http://abcn.ws/2iVU1xb

Obama Says 'Obamacare' Will Survive Beyond His Presidency

President Barack Obama says he believes his signature health care law will survive, noting he has told Republicans over his two terms in office to come up with a different solution if the law doesn't work. Asked by ABC's GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS whether he thinks the Affordable Care Act will survive, Obama quickly replied, "I think it will." "It may be called something else. And as I said, I don't mind. If in fact the Republicans make some modifications, some of which I may have been seeking previously, but they wouldn't cooperate because they didn't want to -- make the system work, and relabel it as Trumpcare, I'm fine with that," he said in an exclusive interview on "This Week" Sunday. ABC's NICKI ROSSOLL has more. http://abcn.ws/2jhvCiJ

Obama Warns of 'Accelerating' Threat of Hacking By Foreign Governments

After the release of the intelligence community's declassified report about Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, President Obama told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that the Russians "intended to meddle." "I think that what is true is that the Russians intended to meddle and they meddled," President Obama told George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview that will air on "This Week" Sunday. The president warned of the threat to future elections if the United States doesn't address the issue of cybersecurity, ABC's MOLLY NAGLE and NICKI ROSSOLL note. http://abcn.ws/2hZemCC

Clinton 'Will Hold Press Conferences' as President, Rep Says