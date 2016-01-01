ABC News Election 2016 Logo

Alleged Russian Hackers Are Among FBI's Most Wanted

One is a 33-year-old Russian national who allegedly usually sports a shaved head and enjoys boating in the Black Sea. The other is a 29-year-old from Latvia alleged to have as many as 10 online aliases and to sometimes dye his brown hair red or blond.

5.

Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Russian Hacking

President Obama has expelled 35 Russian intelligence operatives and sanctioned five Russian entities and four individuals for an alleged cyberassault on Democratic political organizations during the 2016 presidential campaign, the White House announced today.

Tracking the Transition

Play

Donald Trump Calls Out White House Response to Hacking

The president-elect slammed White House spokesman Josh Earnest on his thank-you tour in Pennsylvania, while Hillary Clinton...
Play

Rex Tillerson Could Face Confirmation Battle

Political analyst Matthew Dowd weighs in on Donald Trump's controversial secretary of state pick and Tillerson's potential...
Play

Donald Trump Appears With Paul Ryan on Thank-You Tour

The president-elect and the House speaker appeared in Wisconsin together in public for the first time, after Trump spent the...
Play

Donald Trump Picks Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State

If confirmed, Tillerson will be the first secretary of state never to have served in the government or the military.
Play

War of Words Over Russian Hacking Claims

ABC News' chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross shares the latest details on the investigation by U.S. intelligence...
Play

Eisen: 'Trump Must Divest' From Business Interests or Be in Violation of Constitution on 'Day One'

Former ethics lawyers for the Obama and George W. Bush administrations discuss their call for Trump to cut ties with his...
Play

Where Trump Critics See Global Conflicts, His Partners See Golden Opportunities

The president-elect's businesses around the world appear to be getting a boost by his electoral victory.
Play

Dionne: Trump Cabinet Picks Going to Have 'Hard Time Delivering' to Trump Base

The Powerhouse Roundtable weighs in Trump cabinet picks and what they say about his leadership strategy.
Play

ExxonMobil CEO Emerges as Donald Trump's Likely Pick for Secretary of State

ABC News' Mary Bruce and George Stephanopoulos report the latest news on the president-elect's transition to the White House.
Play

Fast Food Exec Tapped to Be Trump's Labor Secretary

Andrew Puzder is the CEO of a company that runs Carl's Jr. and Hardee's.

Trump's Next Task: A Peaceful Transition of Power

The election is over, but for Donald Trump the real work is just beginning.

Meet Trump's Administration

Play

Rex Tillerson: Everything You Need to Know

Play

Ryan Zinke: Everything You Need to Know

Trump Picks Goldman Sachs President to Be Economic Adviser

Fast Food Exec Tapped to Be Trump's Labor Secretary

Everything You Need to Know About Trump's Pick to Head EPA

Everything You Need to Know About Trump's Pick to Head Homeland Security

Everything You Need to Know About Ben Carson

Play

James Mattis: Everything You Need to Know

Play

Steven Mnuchin: Everything You Need to Know

Wilbur Ross: Everything You Need to Know

Elaine Chao: Everything You Need to Know about Trump's Pick for Secretary of Transportation

Play

Tom Price: Everything You Need to Know

Play

Betsy DeVos: Everything You Need to Know

Nikki Haley: Everything You Need to Know About Trump's Pick for UN Ambassador

Play

Jeff Sessions: Everything You Need to Know

