Americans 'do not want to spend billions of dollars on a wall': Bernie Sanders

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders took aim at President Donald Trump’s proposal to spend $18 billion over the next decade to extend a border wall with Mexico.

“The American people, in fact, do not want to spend billions of dollars on a wall which Trump told us would be paid for by the Mexican government, which of course is not going to be paid for by” Mexico, Sanders told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday.

Stephanopoulos, noting that Democrats have in the past voted to double the size of existing border fencing with Mexico, asked Sanders if his party would agree to extending the wall in exchange for protecting young immigrants under DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“Is there some kind of compromise here?” Stephanopoulos asked.

Sanders responded, “I don't think there's anybody who disagrees that we need strong border security. If the president wants to work with us to make sure we have strong border security, let’s do that. But the idea of spending some $18 billion on a wall that most people think will not do what he says it will do does not make any sense.”

Stephanopoulos also asked Sanders about his views of Trump’s fitness for office in light of allegations in an explosive new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

The Vermont senator, who ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, said what bothers him most about Trump is that he promised during the campaign to fight for working people, but “he governs now as a representative of the billionaire class.”

“Tax breaks for the wealthy, cutting people off of health insurance, ignoring the needs of children, not dealing with the prescription drug crisis in the country that he said he would deal with,” Sanders said. “I worry about him being a pathological liar. Those are some of the concerns I have.”