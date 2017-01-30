ANALYSIS: Donald Trump Forces Defining Moment for His Presidency – and the Nation

It took only a week in office for President Trump to deliver the kind of message that can’t be ignored.

His executive order imposing a broad travel ban impacting those coming from seven nations tells the world that the United States has a new posture on the world stage. In appearing to make good on the bold action he promised, Trump is signaling a new era to go with the new brand of leadership he brought to the office.

And it took only hours after that order was issued for the nation to become engulfed in a defining debate about national security, compassion and what it means to be American. The chaotic aftermath of the president’s move could have consequences for the rest of Trump’s tenure -– and beyond.

For pure impact, and to fully understand the order’s ramifications, take note of the style as much as the substance.

The order came with only perfunctory notice delivered to congressional leaders and even new Cabinet officials. Basic facts –- would it apply to green card holders, or those who also have passports from other countries –- were only being settled on after wild protests played out at the nation’s airports.

The backlash has been fierce and sweeping. Leading companies –- Apple, Ford, Goldman Sachs -– voiced disapproval. The sports world is scrambling to figure out what it means for international competitions and travel by athletes from impacted countries.

Hollywood responded with seeming unanimity at a high-profile awards ceremony. Stalwart American allies balked, and the status of U.S. troops in Iraq, a country covered under the order, is suddenly uncertain if the country were to reciprocate.

A group of diplomats in the State Department felt so strongly that this was a dangerous idea that they drafted a “dissent” cable to make those views heard. The response from the White House was stinging.

“These career bureaucrats have a problem with it?” said White House press secretary Sean Spicer. “I think that, they should either get with the program, or they can go.”

The choices ahead are just about that stark for interested parties. That’s because the questions raised by the order are fundamental to the balance of power in American democracy, and to America’s vision of itself in the world.

Do Republicans stand by and support the president when they were not consulted, and as they see the chaos in the order’s wake? Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham issued a critical statement; hours later, the president Tweeted that they are “always looking to start World War III.”

Do Democrats use this as a rallying cry to oppose the Trump agenda at every turn? They are already talking about delaying Trump nominations as a result.

Just a week after Trump had Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over for a friendly reception, the president accused him of faking his tears in his response to the order.

The moment also coaxed a statement out of former President Barack Obama, only 11 days after leaving the Oval Office. The next fight for Democrats is about to be joined, with Trump set to name his Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday.

Then there are the questions for society as a whole. The outlines of Trump’s order have proven relatively popular in polls, a fact the White House has been quick to cite.

But the images of the order’s aftermath –- people, including children, in limbo at airports -– have been searing. Those being denied entry to the United States include graduate students, medical professionals, and could include popular athletes and entertainers.

This is President Trump’s vision in action, as he makes good on a campaign promise that called for stronger moves even that this.

“The system actually worked very well,” Spicer declared from the White House.

The rest of the system, though, is only now gearing up for the fights ahead.