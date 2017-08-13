After his 11-day White House tenure, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci weighed in on his future possibilities and didn't close the door to more time in the spotlight.

He said that he's "looking forward to the next chapter of my life with a lot of optimism and a lot of positive can do-ism."

During a livestream interview this morning, following his exclusive interview on "This Week," Scaramucci fielded questions from viewers.

"Could I write a book? I could possibly write a book. It will be an uplifting book, a positive book that helps people. It's not going to be a tell-all tale or something like that," he said.

When asked if he would be willing to appear on "Saturday Night Live," Scaramucci wouldn't rule it out.

"Get Lorne Michaels to call me, you know. I don't know," he said, giving the ‘SNL’ creator a shoutout.

Earlier in the livestream, he weighed in on Bill Hader's recent impersonation on the show, saying that he needed to use a bit more hair gel and tie his tie tighter.

ABC New Political Director Rick Klein noted that while Scaramucci had hinted that he wouldn't necessarily be interested in appearing on "Dancing With the Stars," the former financier does have a dancing past.

"I have taken dancing lessons. Any Italian kid who grew up on Long Island in the 1980s with 'Saturday Night Fever' took dancing lessons. I went to a place called Dance Finesse. I don't think I'm a great dancer though. I have some level of self-awareness. But we'll see, who knows," Scaramucci said.

One viewer wrote in that he hopes Scaramucci runs for president, and Scaramucci responded by saying, "That's a flattering thing to say, thank you."