The Twittersphere lit up Friday after Bernie Sanders tweeted a photo of himself speaking from what looked like from inside an oversized pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

The Vermont senator and former was getting the scoop from employees at the ice cream manufacturer's factory in Saint Albans, Vermont.

For the record, Sanders was speaking from behind the oversized Ben & Jerry's pint lectern.

The optical illusion prompted some comical reactions, including one Twitter user who captioned the photo, "Worst bachelor part ever" -- an obvious nod to the concept of a stripper jumping out of a cake.

Twitter/@SenSanders

Sanders spoke with employees about education, environmental issues, and labor issues, according to ABC affiliate WVNY.

Employee Tom Burrows asked Sanders, "So we talk about what is minimum wage in our state, we talk about it in our country. So where's the state with that impact. If we're going to raise it -- what's that going to do for me if I'm an individual farmer or a small business owner?"

Sanders responded, according to WVNY, "When you got millions of people in this country who are forced to work two or three jobs, to cobble together healthcare and the income they need, that a minimum wage nationally of seven dollars and a quarter, that's a starvation wage," Sen. Bernie Sanders responded.

Sanders told workers he will propose legislation in the next few months to raise the minimum wage nationwide to $15 an hour.