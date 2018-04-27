Just a birthday card? Colbert says Melania deserves a shopping spree of $130,000

During a phone-in to "Fox & Friends," President Donald Trump mentioned it was his wife's birthday, and he was asked what he got Melania for a gift.

"Well," Trump responded, "I'd better not get into that, because I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn't get her so much. I got her a beautiful card."

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert played the clip during his monologue Thursday night and poked fun at the president.

"You're a billionaire! You got your wife ... a card?" Colbert said. "Do you know what she puts up with? I think she's earned a shopping spree ... around ... $130,000 worth."

In other words, the same amount Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, admitted to paying Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, for her to remain silent about an alleged affair with Trump in the buildup to the 2016 election.