Calif. lawmakers approve naming portion of Los Angeles-area freeway after Obama

Former President Barack Obama will be immortalized in a portion of a Los Angeles-area freeway, following the passage Tuesday of a resolution by both the California Senate and Assembly.

The portion of the Ventura (134) Freeway, between the Glendale (2) and Foothill (210) freeways will be named the President Barack H. Obama Freeway.

According to Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino, who introduced the resolution and represents the area of the freeway, Obama used this portion of the freeway during the late 1970s to travel from his home in Pasadena to Occidental College in Eagle Rock.

"I am so proud to have authored this proposal to forever appreciate and commemorate President Obama’s tremendous legacy, statesmanship and direct connection to Southern California,” Portantino said in a statement.

Google Maps

And the fact that the resolution was passed on the same day the Trump administration announced its plan to rescind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, did not go unnoticed by Portantino.

"It is also quite appropriate and symbolic that the California Legislature would pass this resolution for a president filled with compassion on the same day we witness another president turn his back on 800,000 children," he said.

Portantino also said the naming of the freeway honors the 44th president's connection to Southern California.

"It is so important that California highlights the dignity of President Obama," he said. "His direct connection to Southern California in general and to the 134 Freeway specifically makes this the appropriate and exciting place to recognize his tremendous accomplishments and the presidential manner in which he led our country."