Capitol Hill reacts to report that Trump shared classified intelligence

May 15, 2017, 10:21 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump gestures as he answers a question from a members of the the media after signing an Executive Order in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, on April 28, 2017. PlayPablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo
Members of President Trump's administration denied details of a Monday Washington Post report that during a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador to the United States the president shared confidential information pertaining to an Islamic State (ISIS) threat.

Democrats on Capitol Hill, however, were quick to register outrage over the reported incident -- with even a few members of Trump's own party joining them.

Here is a look at some of the reaction from lawmakers in Washington:

Democrats

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“If news reports are true, President Trump has compromised a key source of intelligence collection against ISIS and jeopardized the security of the American people.

Even if President Trump unwittingly blew a highly classified code-word source to the Russians, that would be dangerous enough. If the president outed a highly classified code-word source intentionally, that would be even more dangerous.

Congress must be given a full briefing on the extent of the damage President Trump has done in compromising highly classified code-word intelligence to the Russians.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Independents

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Republicans

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

"We have no way to know what was said, but protecting our nation's secrets is paramount. The speaker hopes for a full explanation of the facts from the administration." - spokesman Doug Andres.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

"If it's accurate, it would be troubling."

Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-N.J.