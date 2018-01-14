Civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis says he thinks Trump 'is a racist'

Responding to President Donald Trump’s reported “s---hole countries” comment in an Oval Office meeting on immigration, Democratic Rep. John Lewis, a leader in the civil rights movement who marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said he thinks the president “is a racist.”

“George, I don't think there's any way that you can square what the president said with the words of Martin Luther King Jr.," the Georgia congressman told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday. "It's just impossible ... It's unbelievable. It makes me sad. It makes me cry.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “Do you think President Trump is a racist?”

“I think he is a racist,” Lewis responded.

He added, “We have to stand up. We have to speak up, and not try to sweep it under the rug."