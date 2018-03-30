Colbert jokes that he finally agrees with Trump on something: 'CNN lies'

Stephen Colbert on Thursday night joked that he finally "sincerely" agreed with President Donald Trump on one thing: "CNN lies."

The "Late Show" host played a clip from the night before when comedian Dana Carvey did an impersonation of incoming national security adviser John Bolton, which CNN wrote about using the headline, "Look who's playing John Bolton on 'SNL.'"

"Fake news," said Colbert, in his best Trump voice as the audience laughed.

"Come on, CNN, this isn't 'SNL,'" Colbert continued. "Here's how you can tell that clip wasn't on 'Saturday Night Live': It was a Wednesday, we tape during the daytime, and we're not live.

"You got three things wrong, in three letters."