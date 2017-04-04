ANALYSIS: A new way can begin by making the means matter

It is time we stop the end-justifies-the-means approach to politics, business and life in general.

That approach to so many areas of our world has contributed to dysfunctional politics, to corrupt behaviors and to normalizing actions for which we would punish our children, inside or outside our homes.

My new book on leadership in this disruptive and creative moment, "A New Way: Embracing the Paradox as We Lead and Serve," describes the connection:

"The old maxim that the ends justify the means must be turned completely around. The means justify the ends. How we behave, what our communications are like, how we engage with people in relationships, and the process of governing and coming together in discussion are far more important than the ends. This is what most spiritual leaders throughout history have taught. Don’t worry about the afterlife, concentrate on today and on your life’s journey in this moment. If you do that well, the ends will take care of themselves.

"If we are able to improve the means of our interactions with people, with nature, with business and with governing, then we can trust the ends. We can trust that what comes out of that will be good. That if we change the discourse and unmoor ourselves from the anchors of our desired ends, if we just focus on improving the process, the country will be much better off. Then the public will once again regain the faith in the governmental institutions that they have almost completely lost trust in."

For too long, the desire to win elections, achieve ratings success, get clicks, accumulate money and broadly win at this life has caused many to employ means that have undermined important values like integrity, respect, compassion and justice. The rationalization is made that "I want to win an election or succeed at business or win the media ratings, and therefore I can employ whatever means necessary to accomplish that end." This has not served us well in our communities or as a nation as a whole.

When partisans employ nefarious means like dishonesty or mean-spiritedness because they want to win an election, this contributes to a loss of faith and a broken democracy. When network or business executives look past predatory behavior or cruelty because someone is generating profits or ratings for advertisers, they diminish our moral character and teach our children the wrong lessons of life. When foundations or charity endeavors pursue personal aggrandizement or job security over the stated mission of the organization, they no longer are serving others, but instead serving themselves.

In "A New Way," I make a plea for a different manner of leadership for every level of our society, from the halls of power in Washington, D.C., to the boardrooms in New York City to the gatherings in each of our communities that start with some fundamental human values and whose goal is to achieve the common good as the primary concern. The way to do this to abandon the end-justifies-the-means mantra and go for an entirely different approach of the means justify the ends that works in the 21st century, embracing values of antiquity that matter as much today as ever.

It is time we bring a new level of imagination, innovation, independence and integrity to all levels of society. We need to start putting the good of the whole in front of the good of the parts and choose strategies and tactics that reflect the inherent values and virtues that have served humanity for thousands of years. Though old in roots, it would be a new way for our leaders to root themselves today.

