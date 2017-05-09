Condoleezza Rice calls Vladimir Putin's interference in election 'personal'

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice told "The View" on Tuesday that she will not question the legitimacy of the 2016 election and believes Vladimir Putin’s interference was "personal."

“I think it was personal. He likes to intimidate,” Rice said of Putin's possible reasons for interfering in the U.S. election. Rice also called the Russian president “an eye-for-an-eye kind of person.”

The former George W. Bush administration official also suggested that Putin may have interfered because Hillary Clinton had questioned his own 2012 electoral victory.

“Now he’s saying: 'I’m going to question the legitimacy of your election by hacking into it and so forth,'" Rice said.

Rice also urged Americans not to be rattled by Putin's actions.

"Don’t let him get the satisfaction of thinking we don’t believe our own elections to be legitimate," she said.

“What you can’t do is be intimidated by Putin or let him play these psychological games,” Rice added. “I’m not going to question the legitimacy of their vote because Vladimir Putin tried to interfere in the elections. Let’s trust our fellow citizens to have been smart enough to vote for the people they thought they ought to be voting for.”

Rice also weighed in on warnings that Obama administration officials, including from the former president himself, gave Trump about his former advisor, Michael Flynn, and Flynn's ties to Russia.

Flynn was later fired after his ties to Russian officials came to light. Rice said Americans should be “comforted” by Trump's choice to replace him.

“H.R. McMaster is as good as you can do for national security advisor … I actually think this is a really good national security team. We have a different kind of president, alright?" Rice said.

The former secretary of state also criticized Flynn’s conversations about sanctions with the Russian ambassador, which took place before President Trump was inaugurated.

"As a matter of principle, you can talk to anybody in that period, but you should never suggest that you might be making policy and maybe they should just wait until there’s a change in administration. The principle is you wouldn’t do that," she said.