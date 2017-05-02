Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks today trashed Chelsea Clinton’s tweet targeting the congressman's position on pre-existing medical conditions.

Upon learning that the former first daughter had tweeted about him this morning, Brooks seemed genuinely intrigued.

“Oh, really? Chelsea? I've got a Chelsea,” Brooks said curiously in the Capitol basement, putting on his glasses to read Clinton's tweet.

At least there's no pretense? Hope Congressman Brooks watches @jimmykimmel from last night. https://t.co/5f2PXciSB6 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 2, 2017

“Well that is not at all what I said, and it's just another example of where people who are on the other side are so willing to make false representations,” Brooks said, explaining his struggle to rationalize insuring chain-smokers and alcoholics versus insuring someone with leukemia or diabetes.

“Quite frankly, Chelsea Clinton has no idea what she's talking about,” Brooks scoffed. “She's probably better to stay in the private sector if she's going to continue to utter some complete public policy nonsense.”

When asked what he thought her motivation might be for calling him out on Twitter, Brooks sneered, “You'll have to ask her what her motivation is. Maybe she wants to run for public office and try to do better than her mommy did.”

Clinton is rumored to be considering a future bid for Congress, although she has so far denied any intent to run.