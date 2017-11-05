Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said she found "no evidence" that the 2016 Democratic primary for the presidential nomination was rigged.

Asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday if she agrees with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., that the Democratic nomination process was "rigged" in favor of Hillary Clinton, Brazile replied, "I don't think she meant the word 'rigged.'"

Warren was asked by CNN last week if she agrees with the notion that the Democratic National Committee was "rigged" in favor of Hillary Clinton. The Democratic senator replied, "yes."

The question to Warren came after publication of an excerpt from Brazile's forthcoming book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-Ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House." An excerpt published by Politico potentially shows the depth of coordination between the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. It also explores whether the primary contest between the former secretary of state and Sen. Bernie Sanders was weighted against the Vermont lawmaker.

But Brazile told Stephanopoulos she "found no evidence" the primary was "rigged."

"I said I would get to the bottom of everything, and that's what I did," Brazile said. "I called Senator Sanders to say, you know, I wanted to make sure there was no rigging of the process ... I found no evidence, none whatsoever."

What Brazile did find was a memorandum of agreement between the DNC and the Clinton campaign, she said.

“The thing, the only thing, I found -- which I said, 'I found the cancer, but I'm not killing the patient' -- was this memorandum that prevented the DNC from running its own operation,” Brazile said on “This Week.”