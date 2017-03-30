Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the expansion of the program that deports criminal undocumented immigrants who are housed in federal correctional facilities.

According to the announcement from the Department of Justice, they hope to expand and modernize the department's Institutional Hearing Program (IHP).

One step that was announced today includes bringing immigration judges to correctional facilities rather than having the individual taken to Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities for hearings.

The DOJ said that such a change "saves time and resources and speeds hearings."

"We owe it to the American people to ensure that illegal aliens who have been convicted of crimes and are serving time in our federal prisons are expeditiously removed from our country as the law requires," Sessions said in a press release.