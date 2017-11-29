Donald Trump Jr. to be interviewed by House Intelligence Committee next week

Nov 29, 2017, 1:50 PM ET
Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on his Fox News Channel television program in New York City, July 11, 2017. Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton, according to emails he released publicly on Tuesday.

Donald Trump Jr. will appear for a closed door interview with the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Dec. 6, according to a committee source.

The session will be lawmakers' first opportunity to question the president's oldest son about his June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with campaign officials and a Russian lawyer.

The committee has now questioned four participants in that meeting: translator Anatoli Samorchornov, White House senior adviser and Trump's son in law Jared Kushner, Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akmetshin and Georgian-American businessman Ike Kaveladze.

Samorchornov, a translator who worked for Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at the meeting, met with committee investigators on Tuesday.

His account of the meeting did not diverge from Trump Jr.'s previous description of the discussion, according to a source in the room.

