Donald Trump supporters who lined Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday, hoping for glance of the president as his motorcade headed to Mar-a-Lago got more than a mere wave through a bulletproof window.

Instead, the motorcade stopped and President Trump exited his vehicle to the delight of his fans, many of whom carried American flags and shouted "we love you!"

The president didn't walk over to any of his supporters, but instead waved to them from outside his car.

First lady Melania Trump and their son Barron remained seated inside, according to ABC affiliate WPBF.

"That was exciting," supporter Diana Roberts told WPBF.

Paula Prudente, who also lined the motorcade route, told WPBF, "I'm always on the passenger side, because I know that he waves and smiles at us. He jumped out. This is the second time jumping out."

The president does not have any public events scheduled this weekend.

According to the White House, he will have a telephone conversation with Brazilian president Michel Temer on Saturday afternoon.