Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein appears to have trolled President Trump on Twitter Friday.

"Just landed from China, trying to catch up .... How did 'infrastructure week' go?" Blankfein tweeted at 5:17 p.m.

Just landed from China, trying to catch up.... How did "infrastructure week" go? — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 9, 2017

The White House's "Infrastructure Week" was somewhat overshadowed this week by James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Friday's tweet -- his fourth-ever --- follows an infrastructure-related tweet he wrote on Tuesday. "Arrived in China, as always impressed by condition of airport, roads, cell service, etc," he tweeted. "US needs to invest in infrastructure to keep up!"

Arrived in China, as always impressed by condition of airport, roads, cell service, etc. US needs to invest in infrastructure to keep up! — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 6, 2017

While Blankfein has had an Twitter account since June 2011, he only started to tweet on June 1.

And his tweets so far, have largely been fairly critical of the Trump administration.

"Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement," he tweeted on June 1.

The following day he tweeted, "Leadership helps [the U.S.] Our language is dominant; $ global; talent comes. Bad if lost. Consider w/ making policy on enviro, trade, defense, etc."

ABC News has reached out to Goldman Sachs for comment.

Trump did take to Twitter Friday night, though, posting about Infrastructure Week.

"It is time to rebuild OUR country, to bring back OUR jobs, to restore OUR dreams, & yes, to put #AmericaFirst! TY Ohio! #InfrastructureWeek," Trump tweeted, along with a video of his visit to Cleveland, about an hour-and-a-half after Blankfein's tweet.

It is time to rebuild OUR country, to bring back OUR jobs, to restore OUR dreams, & yes, to put #AmericaFirst! TY Ohio! #InfrastructureWeek pic.twitter.com/4hGHviYqoR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017