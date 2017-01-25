President Donald Trump signed memorandums Tuesday aimed at advancing the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines -- which did not sit well with opponents of the projects, many of whom are outspoken political and Hollywood figures.

Many of these public figures took to their social media accounts or issued statements expressing their disdain at Trump.

“We can’t afford to build new pipelines that lock us into burning more fossil fuels," tweeted Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. "I will do everything I can to stop Keystone XL and DAP."

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, another Democratic who has been vocal in her opposition to the pipelines, said in a statement that Trump's executive orders to advance the pipelines are "pitting hardworking Americans against our climate and the protection of tribal lands ... President Trump's announcement today moves us in the wrong direction for our environment and our economy."

Jill Stein, the former Green Party presidential candidate, urged her 279,000 Twitter followers, "We must move forward swiftly. Join a demonstration in your city against Trump's decision."

California senator Kamala Harris also encouraged her followers to be vocal in their opposition to Trump's latest move. "Instead of projects that only benefit Big Oil execs, we should protect local water supplies & develop new clean energy," she tweeted. "We must fight back.

Rev. Jesse Jackson maintained his opposition to the pipelines, tweeting, "I continue to stand with Standing Rock."

As for Hollywood types, actor Mark Ruffalo wrote on his Tumblr page of Trump's orders, "It’s going to take a lot more than than that for him to overturn what we and the Army Corps of Engineers have done. But it’s a step in the wrong direction. Join Standing Rock in continuing to fight for a cleaner, safer, and renewable future."

Oscar-nominated director Josh Fox tweeted the details of a demonstration in New York City to protest Trump's memorandums.

And actress Jane Fonda also tweeted a call to action to Facebook fans, encouraging them to attend the aforementioned rally in New York.