Japanese Prime Minister to Make Historic Trip to Pearl Harbor

Dec 26, 2016, 4:49 PM ET
PHOTO: President Barack Obama walks with Japans Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as they arrive at Ise-Jingu Shrine in the city of Ise in Mie prefecture, May 26, 2016, on the first day of the G7 leaders summit. PlayStephane de Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images
For the first time since Japan's historic attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, a leader of the country will visit the U.S. naval base.

President Obama on Tuesday will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Hawaii, and together they will visit the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,400 Americans died in the the attack by Japan on Pearl Harbor.

The visit, announced earlier this month, follows Obama’s traveling earlier this year to Hiroshima, the Japanese city where the U.S. dropped a nuclear bomb in 1945 during the final stage of World War II.