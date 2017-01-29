The political network led by billionaires Charles and David Koch isn’t objecting to President Donald Trump -- at least not yet.

At a winter gathering near Palm Springs, California, for roughly 550 of the Koch brothers' top donors this weekend, officials for the network told reporters they were encouraged by some of what they've seen so far from the new administration, but that it's too soon to say for certain.

They pointed to Trump's regulatory reforms, his executive order on the Keystone pipeline, and some of his Cabinet appointments as areas where the Koch network is hopeful.

“There’s been some good things, for sure,” Mark Holden, a top official for the network, told reporters of Trump’s first full week in office.

The optimism was a shift from the Koch brothers’ critical view of Trump during the campaign. The controversial political donors did not spend any money on the then-Republican nominee, focusing instead on supporting down-ballot races.

The group’s annual winter seminar -- which this year has a theme called “A Time to Lead” -- kicked off Saturday just as hundreds of demonstrations broke out at airports across the country in response to Trump’s ban on immigration from seven predominately Muslim countries.

Here at the palm tree-filled oasis, however, there was no talk of it.

Charles Koch didn't mention it during remarks at the opening reception, nor was it a topic of discussion during the post-dinner panel with Republican Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, and Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Asked if they plan to take a stance on the executive order, an official said, "I don't think we've looked into it at all.”

Instead, the focus was on issues like health care and tax reform.

Proud of how they did in races this past November, the network announced plans to be even more aggressive in their spending next cycle, as they hope to maintain control of the House and Senate.

According to a spokesperson, the Koch network will spend between $300 and 400 million dollars on politics and policy during the 2018 races, up from $250 million in 2016.

"We had by far the most productive year in the history of this network," Charles Koch told donors about this past cycle. "We're just getting started."