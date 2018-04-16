Lawmakers react to bombshell James Comey interview

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle took to Twitter on Sunday night to share reactions to James Comey’s first sit-down interview since President Donald Trump fired him last year.

Interested in James Comey? Add James Comey as an interest to stay up to date on the latest James Comey news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The former director of the FBI broke his silence in an exclusive interview with ABC News on Sunday night, touching on everything from the Hillary Clinton email saga to the possibility of the president obstructing justice.

The interview became one of the most talked-about topics on Twitter as viewers and politicians alike used the hashtag #ComeyInterview to discuss the ex-FBI director’s comments.

Here’s a look at how some on Twitter reacted to the candid interview:

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

#Comey interview resurrects Jan. 27, 2017 dinner invite @realDonaldTrump extended out of blue to the Director. That same day, @GeorgePapa19 is contacted for first time by FBI. Did George tell someone on Trump team, setting in motion the Trump loyalty ask? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 16, 2018

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

Non sequitur. He was also a leaker. That doesn’t change the Libby situation. And I have not been silent on the Esty issue—spoke to Channel 12 next day. — Jim Himes (@jahimes) April 16, 2018

Republican National Convention Chair Ronna McDaniel

“James Comey’s publicity tour reaffirms that his true higher loyalty is to himself," McDaniel said in a statement. "The only thing worse than Comey’s history of misconduct is his willingness to say anything to sell books. He has no credibility and President Trump was right to follow through on the bipartisan calls for him to be fired."

Ex-White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer

As FBI Director, Comey’s opinions have value. But he has not presented any new facts. He hasn’t made any revelations - other than offering negative opinions of Trump. This isn’t a tell-all. It’s an opinion-all. Comey has the right to his opinions. But that’s all he gave us. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 16, 2018

Former U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh, R-Ill.

Look, I'm no huge fan of James Comey, he's much too much of a drama queen who mistakingly inserted himself into the 2016 campaign, but I think he's basically an honest guy who's telling the truth. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 16, 2018

David Axelrod, former chief strategist to President Barack Obama

I very much admire @GStephanopoulos for pressing Comey repeatedly. Comey received a prime time platform but he didn’t get a lay down in return. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 16, 2018

Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity

Omg I’m stunned! @ABC @GStephanopoulos that was the worst interview I have ever watched in my life. #JournalismIsDead — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

Keith Boykin, former White House aide to President Bill Clinton