Lawmakers react to bombshell James Comey interview

Apr 16, 2018, 1:52 AM ET
PHOTO: In this image released by ABC News, former FBI director James Comey appears at an interview with George Stephanopoulos that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on April 15, 2018 on the ABC Television Network.PlayRalph Alswang/ABC via AP
WATCH Comey weighs in on if he thinks Trump will be impeached

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle took to Twitter on Sunday night to share reactions to James Comey’s first sit-down interview since President Donald Trump fired him last year.

The former director of the FBI broke his silence in an exclusive interview with ABC News on Sunday night, touching on everything from the Hillary Clinton email saga to the possibility of the president obstructing justice.

The interview became one of the most talked-about topics on Twitter as viewers and politicians alike used the hashtag #ComeyInterview to discuss the ex-FBI director’s comments.

Here’s a look at how some on Twitter reacted to the candid interview:

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

Republican National Convention Chair Ronna McDaniel

“James Comey’s publicity tour reaffirms that his true higher loyalty is to himself," McDaniel said in a statement. "The only thing worse than Comey’s history of misconduct is his willingness to say anything to sell books. He has no credibility and President Trump was right to follow through on the bipartisan calls for him to be fired."

Ex-White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer

Former U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh, R-Ill.

David Axelrod, former chief strategist to President Barack Obama

Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity

Keith Boykin, former White House aide to President Bill Clinton

