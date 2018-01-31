Lawmakers on both sides react to Trump's State of the Union speech

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle took to social media to react to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday night, which touched on everything from nuclear threats to unlawful immigration.

Some praised the president for his smooth and relaxed tone throughout the 80-minute speech, which centered around the theme of securing “a safe, strong and proud America.”

“This is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American dream,” Trump said. “So to every citizen watching at home tonight -- no matter where you've been, or where you come from, this is your time.”

Trump received more than a dozen standing ovations throughout the speech, but he also got a few boos from Democrats in the audience when he began to touch on immigration.

Susan Walsh/AP

Many Democrats, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said they took issue with the president’s stance on immigration.

Reminder: when @realDonaldTrump says we need to end “chain migration,” he means we need to stop making it a priority to keep families together (aka “family-based immigration"). #SOTU — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 31, 2018

Tonight, @realDonaldTrump presented a self-congratulatory speech w/o vision. He promised unity, but sowed division. America deserves better. #SOTU — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 31, 2018

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Why is that whenever the President speaks of immigration it always seems to be in the context of gang members and murderers? There were dozens of DREAMers at the #SOTU tonight who could teach him a lot about immigrants. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 31, 2018

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

After a year of calling white supremacists fine people, disparaging immigrants and clawing back progress on civil rights and environmental protections, this speech represents the insidious normalization of policy designed to rip families apart and divide this country. — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) January 31, 2018

Others, including many Republicans in Congress, praised Trump for delivering on some of his core promises, highlighting the administration's achievements with tax reform and U.S. job growth.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Tonight, the President underscored the incredible victories for working men and women. More jobs, higher wages, more opportunities. Those are the top priorities of Texans. -> https://t.co/A0s41LAmAg — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 31, 2018

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V.

“Tonight, President Trump delivered an important reminder of what we as a country have accomplished in the past year, as well as the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” Capito said in a statement. “Working together, Congress and the administration rolled back overly burdensome regulations, ended the war on coal, and once again created an environment that encourages growth and investment.”

Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska

Tonight, President Trump delivered his first #StateoftheUnion address. Now, it's up to Congress to act on many of the issues the President discussed tonight. I believe this speech was good news for Alaskans and we have many positive projects to look forward to. pic.twitter.com/gpo1JD8Rgg — Rep. Don Young (@repdonyoung) January 31, 2018

Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio

We had an aggressive agenda this year and it was incredible to be reminded of what we have accomplished #SOTU pic.twitter.com/XnBT2u0YW0 — Rep. Jim Renacci (@RepJimRenacci) January 31, 2018

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.