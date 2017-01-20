Get a Live 360 View of the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump

In what will be a historic moment, Donald Trump will take his oath of office around noon on Friday, standing on a platform at the U.S. Capitol. Watch it happen live in 360/VR:

Explore the 360º view by dragging with your mouse or on mobile with the YouTube app for iOS and Android.

The inaugural platform is massive - more than 10,000 square feet - and that's because it has to hold more than 1,600 people in addition to President-elect Trump and VP-elect Mike Pence. Among others, President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, former presidents, Cabinet members, and congressional members will join Trump and Pence up on the platform.

The inaugural platform is built from scratch, as it is every year. This inauguration, the platform is the same size as George W. Bush's 2005 inauguration platform, which was the largest ever built for a ceremony.