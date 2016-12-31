Meet the Musician Who Can't Wait to Play for Donald Trump

Elton John may not want to perform for Donald Trump, but Dennis Smith can't wait to play for the president-elect.

The band leader and co-founder of Party on the Moon, a well-traveled party band, headed to Mar-a-Lago this weekend, where he and his bandmates are playing four hours of music at the private club's New Year's Eve bash.

"He's really been a big supporter of ours," Smith said of Trump.

Ever since they played a wedding at Mar-a-Lago several years ago, the group has been a staple of the club's year-end party, performing a mix of classic rock and contemporary hits at five of the last six celebrations.

After a year off, they’re back at Trump’s personal invitation, which came roughly five months ago, in the middle of the presidential campaign.

"The band has been spectacular," Trump said of the band in its 2014 promo video. "So many members have come up and said this is the best New Year's Eve we’ve ever had."

While he doesn't make specific song requests of the band, Trump prefers "high energy stuff," according to Smith.

"He likes great music, you don’t mess around when you play for him," said Smith, who also plays guitar in the band.

At their first New Year's Eve performance in the club's 20,000 square-foot ballroom, Party on the Moon was playing quietly during dinner when Trump's assistant walked up to the stage.

"She said, 'Mr. Trump wants you to pick it up,'" Smith recalled. Now, "even the dinner stuff is Stevie Wonder and Motown, it's not your basic dinner music."

Trump plays a big role in organizing the party, which has attracted Rod Stewart, Serena Williams and Regis Philbin in recent years.

"He has his eye on the way the place looks and sounds," Smith said. "You get the feeling that not a lot gets by him."

At a time when many musicians are distancing themselves from the president-elect, the band has been criticized for its relationship with Trump.

Smith has received hate mail for performing for Trump, and for the possibility that his band plays at the inauguration. An inauguration spokesman did not respond to ABC News about whether the band had been asked to perform.

But he believes his musical career has nothing to do with his politics, and says he would have tried to perform at Hillary Clinton’s inauguration.

"I'm a musician," he wrote in a recent blog post on the subject. "My job is to bring joy to events and help people have a good time -- which the world needs now more than ever."