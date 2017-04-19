New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is known for a lot of things, though assisting with White House press briefings is not one of them.

But that didn’t stop the charmingly befuddled NFL tight end from interrupting White House press secretary Sean Spicer today to ask whether he needed "some help" with a reporter’s question about the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The press corps burst into laughter as Spicer responded, "I think I've got this but thank you."

"You sure?" replied Gronkowski, who joined the Super Bowl 51 champs for their visit to the White House today.

"Uhh, maybe," Spicer said, laughing.

They then bid their farewells and Gronkowski retreated into another room.

"How do you follow that?" Spicer joked as he went on to take other questions.