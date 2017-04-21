The Note: Health care reform revival

TRUMP’S FIRST 100 DAYS with ABC’s RICK KLEIN and SHUSHANNAH WALSHE

Day No. 92

NOTABLES

--ISIS CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR PARIS ATTACK THAT KILLED 1 POLICE OFFICER AND WOUNDED 2 MORE: ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on police officers on the Champs-Élysées in Paris Thursday evening that left one officer dead and two others wounded. The terrorist group released a message through its news agency Amaq saying that the attacker was "one of the fighters for the Islamic State." The assailant was killed but has not been publicly identified, a police spokesperson said. French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henri Brandet said during a press briefing that a man exited his car and started a shooting at a police car with an automatic weapon around 9 p.m. The attacker continued shooting at police as he attempted to flee the scene and and was killed by police in an exchange of gunfire, Brandet said. A terrorism investigation into the attack had been opened, the Paris prosecutor's office said. ABC’s MEGHAN KENEALLY has more: http://abcn.ws/2ovq32s

--TRUMP: IRAN 'NOT LIVING UP TO THE SPIRIT' OF NUCLEAR DEAL, DESPITE COMPLIANCE: President Donald Trump said that Iran is "not living up to the spirit" of its nuclear deal, just two days after Trump's administration reported that Iran was complying with the requirements laid out in the landmark agreement. Trump made the remarks at a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni Thursday after he was asked if he had "reason to suspect that [Iran is] cheating" on the deal, explains ABC's ADAM KELSEY. On Tuesday the administration notified Congress that Iran was continuing to comply with the terms of the agreement. http://abcn.ws/2pImPKL

--GOP FLOATS HEALTH CARE COMPROMISE BEFORE TRUMP'S 100-DAY MARK: House Republicans, who have spent the last two weeks quietly negotiating a GOP health care proposal, on Thursday floated a carefully crafted amendment to the bill that failed several weeks ago, and some say it could be the key to getting the measure passed. The proposed amendment comes from moderate Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J. It would make essential health benefits - requiring plans to cover things like prescription drugs, maternity care and mental health services - the federal standard but offer limited waivers to states that want to do things differently and can prove that doing so would lower the cost of health care or increase coverage. Asked Thursday if he wants to see the House pass the GOP health care bill or pass a measure to fund the government and prevent a partial shutdown next week, President Trump said "both." ABC’s BENJAMIN SIEGEL, KATHERINE FAULDERS, ALEXANDER MALLIN and DEVIN DWYER have more: http://abcn.ws/2o97ZzF

--POWERHOUSE POLITICS PODCAST - DNC HEAD SAYS DEMOCRATS WILL BE A 'BIG TENT PARTY’: Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez says if Democrats want to regain power, they will have to compete in parts of the country that have been dominated by Republicans. "We frequently didn’t have a visible presence in all too many corners of America, and shame on us,” Perez told ABC's JONATHAN KARL on the Powerhouse Politics podcast. Perez vows the Democrats will be taking a "big tent" approach, fighting “in every zip code” in 2018. ABC's RILEY BEGGIN has more: http://abcn.ws/2o9QkYB LISTEN: http://bit.ly/2kI0pXP

SPEED READ with ABC’s ADAM KELSEY

US AUTHORITIES DEBATING CHARGES AGAINST WIKILEAKS' ASSANGE. U.S. authorities have been engaged in discussions over whether to seek charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, according to a source familiar with the matter. The debate over charges was first reported by the Washington Post. Officials have been debating whether Wikileaks should be viewed as a journalistic enterprise, as Assange claims, or as a group that illegally aided and abetted the widespread disclosure of sensitive information, write ABC's MIKE LEVINE and ADAM KELSEY. http://abcn.ws/2owacjZ

TRUMP CALLS CANADA'S DAIRY TRADE POLICIES A 'DISGRACE.' President Donald Trump singled out Canadian dairy industry trade practices on Thursday, bashing America's northern neighbor for their rules on imported dairy products. "In Canada, what they've done to our dairy farm workers is a disgrace. It's a disgrace," Trump said in the Oval Office, without elaborating on what he meant. The comments came as the President welcomed union leaders, steel workers and CEOs of steel companies for the signing of the memorandum ordering an investigation into steel dumping, report ABC's ALEXANDER MALLIN and RYAN STRUYK. http://abcn.ws/2osdu8F

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL? The future of the Iran nuclear agreement is very uncertain after fresh condemnations by the Trump administration -- but looming on the horizon is the president's first big decision on whether the U.S. continues to abide by the deal. In a sharply worded critique Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered the administration's first serious statements on the fate of the Obama-era accord with Iran. And Thursday, President Trump weighed in as well, blasting Iran for doing a "tremendous disservice," report ABC's JUSTIN FISHEL and CONOR FINNEGAN. http://abcn.ws/2pISBYa

HOW THE CONTROVERSIAL DACA DEPORTATION CASE LANDED WITH JUDGE CURIEL. Juan Manuel Montes, 23, was deported to Mexico in February in what has become a controversial case, pitting his advocates against Trump administration officials. Attorneys for Montes allege that he was arrested, detained and deported in the middle of the night in mid-February. Then a couple days later, after being attacked and mugged in Mexico, he crossed back into the U.S. Attorneys are now suing the government for more information and in a twist of fate, the lawsuit was assigned to the same judge Trump berated on the campaign trail, notes ABC's GENEVA SANDS. http://abcn.ws/2oQ1iRW

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S HISTORY WITH JUDGE GONZALO CURIEL. President Donald Trump is about to come face-to-face with an old rival from the campaign trail: U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel. Trump has attacked Curiel multiple times over the last year. During Trump’s campaign for president, Curiel presided over two of the three lawsuits involving the now-defunct Trump University. ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI and RYAN STRUYK have more: http://abcn.ws/2oVIpeK

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S STANCE ON MARIJUANA USE CLOUDED IN MYSTERY. As people across the country observed Thursday’s unofficial holiday celebrating marijuana, aka “420,” it is the first time they did so under the Trump administration. President Trump himself hasn't spoken extensively about weed or the legalization debate, though suggesting he favored medical marijuana use when asked about it once on the campaign trail. "I think that as far as drug legalization, we talk about marijuana, and in terms of medical, I think I am basically for that," he said. ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY has more: http://abcn.ws/2pXv1WK

INTEREST GROUPS DONATED TO TRUMP'S RECORD-BREAKING INAUGURATION FUND. A record-breaking $107 million poured in for President Trump’s inauguration celebration from corporate giants, business titans and a roster of NFL owners, raising new questions about the influence of money in politics. On Tuesday, the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC), an organization appointed by the President-elect to plan and coordinate all inauguration activities, filed a 510-page report with the Federal Election Committee (FEC) to disclose that they had raised a staggering $106.7 million in donations, ABC's MARIAM KHAN writes. http://abcn.ws/2p0O8C0

TRUMP NOMINATES SCOTT BROWN AS AMBASSADOR, AMID FOX NEWS MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS. Two weeks after defending former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, calling him "a good person," President Trump is offering an ambassadorship to a different man mentioned in a sexual misconduct lawsuit against Fox News. Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, who is also a former Fox News contributor, will be nominated as the ambassador to New Zealand, the White House said Thursday, ABC’s BRAD MIELKE notes. http://abcn.ws/2oR2aWv

HOSPITALIZED GEORGE H.W. BUSH GETS 'MORALE BOOST' FROM GEORGE W. BUSH. George H.W. Bush may be recovering from a mild case of pneumonia in a Houston hospital, but it hasn't dampened his affinity for sharing personal moments on social media, writes ABC’s DAVID CAPLAN. The former president, 92, tweeted a photo Thursday with one of his visitors at Houston Methodist Hospital: His son, and fellow former president, George W. Bush. "Big morale boost from a high level delegation," wrote the elder Bush. "No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder." http://abcn.ws/2pJwjp9

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

SARAH PALIN, KID ROCK AND TED NUGENT VISIT PRESIDENT TRUMP IN THE OVAL OFFICE. "Kid Rock, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent walk into the Oval Office..." The setup for a comedy sketch became a political reality Wednesday, as the three conservative firebrands visited the White House for a private meeting with President Trump. The visit was not listed on the White House public schedule, but was revealed through photos posted on Palin's and Nugent's social media accounts, according to ABC’s ALEXANDER MALLIN. The White House confirmed to ABC News that the trio and their guests sat down for dinner with the president. http://abcn.ws/2oU0BFF

WHO’S TWEETING?

@realDonaldTrump: Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!

@realDonaldTrump: No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!

@shushwalshe: At @LGBTCenterNYC dinner @HillaryClinton mentions 2018: "We also have to win elections to make it clear where our country stands."

@jaketapper: "Jake Tapper asked whether Sarah Palin was harassed at Fox News. She didn’t exactly say no." http://wapo.st/2ox7vyM

@michaelcrowley: In which @GlennThrush’s mastery of politics and hard rock guitar finally achieve a bizarre harmony http://nyti.ms/2p2BRNl

@anitakumar01: Secret meeting at Mar-a-Lago raises questions about Colombia peace and Trump http://hrld.us/2pkATgo