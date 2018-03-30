The Note: Punching back at the counter-puncher Trump

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It counts as a slow week when only one Cabinet secretary is ousted, just days after an adult-film star goes on television to allege an affair with the president.

The replacement of David Shulkin as Veterans Affairs secretary might barely merit a footnote in this month of uncommon turbulence. In the past four weeks, a White House communications director, a national security adviser, and a chief economic adviser all announced they were moving on, and a secretary of state was relieved of his duties via Twitter.

But Shulkin’s firing could have the longest tail. He’s telling a story of political retribution and an agenda driven by private profits that he claims was pushed by the Trump administration’s “political appointees” at the VA – and he’s doing it on the record, continuing on “Good Morning America” this morning.

“I have been falsely accused of things by people who wanted me out of the way,” Shulkin wrote in a New York Times op-ed. “It should not be this hard to serve your country.”

Recent weeks may have emboldened President Donald Trump around his trademark disruption, with more still to come.

But when others get their own platform to respond – whether that’s Stormy Daniels or David Shulkin – the counter-puncher may find himself pulling a punch or two.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

In many ways, it was the week President Trump stayed quiet.

He was quiet in the face of a primetime television program airing allegations of an affair.

He was quiet when his administration ousted Russian diplomats - and quiet on a police shooting in Sacramento that turned California’s capital city upside down.

Although one secretary is gone amid a scandal about improper travel expenses, the president didn’t offer a peep when another one of his cabinet members faced questions about his use of a Capitol Hill home tied to a top energy lobbyist.

Maybe silence will be golden for Trump. A judge has denied Stormy Daniels’ lawyer’s request for an expedited jury trial and the opportunity to depose the president and Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney who has acknowledged paying Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election.

But it’s not like this president to hold back, and the silent stance could backfire, too. The longer he goes without addressing what are clearly ongoing, national issues between black communities in the country and police, the harder it will be for him to eventually weigh in with authority. The same could be true on Russia, if he goes much longer only having others push back on Putin - out loud.

The TIP with Emily Goodin

The chaos continues for Republicans in Pennsylvania - sparked by Democrat Conor Lamb’s win in the 18th Congressional District.

Republicans had expressed frustration with their candidate in that race, Rick Saccone, and, on Thursday, GOP Sen. Pat Toomey endorsed Saccone’s primary opponent in the 14th Congressional District, where Saccone is running in the midterm election.

Toomey’s blessing could help boost state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler’s bid and it also adds to the aura of defeat that surrounds Saccone after his loss to Lamb.

Across the state, retiring Rep. Ryan Costello’s decision to remove himself from the 6th Congressional District’s primary ballot leaves state GOP leaders in a tough spot.

The deadline to file for the ballot has passed and tax attorney Gregory Michael McCauley – with little political experience and even less name recognition – looks to be the GOP nominee.

Unless Republicans can find a way around that.

The party has been mum on the issue and it’s unclear what options they have. Had Costello stayed on the ballot through the primary, won that contest, then withdrawn from the race, the state GOP could name his replacement.

Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin appears on “Good Morning America” this morning.

This Week on ‘This Week’: The Powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican Strategist and ABC News Contributor Alex Castellanos, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Democratic Strategist Donna Brazile, Open Society Foundations President and Obama White House Political Affairs Director Patrick Gaspard, and Bloomberg News White House Reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

The president has no public events scheduled for today. He’ll spend the holiday weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I heard you're actually the devil incarnate and I wanted to meet you." — Secretary of Defense James Mattis joked to Trump's incoming national security adviser John Bolton at a meeting between the two Thursday at the Pentagon.

