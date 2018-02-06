The Note: Trump meets market jumps with volatility of his own

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The “Trump Bump” went bust. And it happened as President Donald Trump tested out new midterm material – even accusing Democrats of “treason” for not applauding during his State of the Union address.

The president is clearly ready for midterm politics. But as the split-screen of a market freefall and presidential attacks showed, the political landscape may not be ready for him – not with signs of economic uncertainty, and standoffs and showdowns dominating headlines.

There is obvious political risk in running on a booming stock market, since it makes it harder not to own a slide. There is also risk in campaigning against Democrats as “un-American,” to quote the president, particularly as the Russia investigations swirl.

The markets are in the midst of a wild ride that will no doubt stabilize. But the president is making the political ride wilder for all involved – allies as well as enemies.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

It is hard to have your cake and eat it too.

It is hard to tell voters that your memo has merit, if you don’t let the other side offer theirs.

It is hard to say that some selected facts, chosen by Republican staff, were both vital to the public and not a security threat, but that other facts, laid out by Democratic aides, are the opposite.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee seemed to acknowledge all this last night, when they voted to unseal the Democrats’ rebuttal memo, written in response to the GOP one they released last week.

The Democratic memo reportedly adds additional intelligence, outlining other details about how the FBI obtained warrants at the beginning stages of the Russia investigation. The assumption is that it pushes back against the idea FBI investigators abused their powers.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair, Richard Burr, R-N.C., says he is fine with the declassification of the Democrats’ memo, too. So with the thumbs up from Burr and House Intel, the question now is: What will the president do?

He does not have a strong track record of encouraging voters to read all sides or consider all options.

The TIP with John Verhovek

For close to 15 years Devin Nunes has been a virtually unheard-of congressman from central California who had coasted to re-election victories during his time on Capitol Hill.

Now Nunes, thrust into the national spotlight in his role as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, is becoming a prime target for Democrats eager to pick up his seat – believing Nunes has become a toxic political figure.

Enter Andrew Janz, democrat and Deputy District Attorney in Fresno County, California, who is hoping to become the prosecutor who ends Nunes' decade-and-a-half congressional career.

"We have a saying in the DA's office: When the facts aren't on your side you argue the law, when the law isn't on your side you argue the facts, and when the facts and the law aren’t on your side, take your shoe off and bang it on the table," Janz told ABC News in a phone interview yesterday, "This is exactly what we're seeing Devin Nunes do right now."

Janz, who more than doubled his fundraising totals this quarter to more than $130,000, according to Federal Election Commission data, has made Nunes' escapades a key part of his case against the Republican, and pushed back on the notion that the issue is a non-factor in the district.

"I haven't had any interactions with people that have said that," Janz said, "Devin can keep going with his political stunts and we're going to keep raising money, and we're going to hold him accountable using that money in November."

“You're up there, you've got half the room going totally crazy wild, they loved everything, they want to do something great for our country. And you have the other side even on positive news, really positive news like that, they were like death and un-American. Un-American.” – President Trump in Blue Ash, Ohio, Monday describing how Democrats reacted during his State of the Union address.

