The Note: Washington reeling from Comey hangover

President Trump is likely to field questions about James Comey during his press conference this afternoon, but he’s already broken his silence on Twitter, posting his first reaction to the Comey testimony this morning: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

The trouble isn’t over for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was asked to testify next Tuesday before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee about his role in firing Comey before he recused himself from the Russia investigation…

Or for Jared Kusher, who’s expected to come before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the next few weeks for an interview with committee staff, according to sources.

After leading the Benghazi investigation, South Carolina Republican Trey Gowdy gets the gavel as the new House Oversight Committee chairman.

Missed yesterday’s hearing? Some key moments include James Comey indirectly calling President Trump a liar; asking for the WH to release any potential tapes; and admitting to intentionally leaking memos to the press.

“The truth will prevail,” President Trump declared shortly after James Comey wrapped up. “I can definitely say the president is not a liar,” offered White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders. That’s quite the debate Comey is forcing – and is it really one the president is prepared to litigate? It’s tempting to record this week’s developments on a traditional political scorecard, marking down where the president is undermined and contradicted, plus the parts where his accounts are vindicated. Comey surely could have done more damage to the president, and doesn’t emerge unscathed himself. But this is so much bigger than that – a frontal challenge to the institution of the presidency, and a president who has consistently displayed only a casual relationship with the truth. For Robert Mueller – the most important audience Thursday, when his friend Comey testified – the question becomes not if the truth matters but if it even exists. (He can start with the “tapes,” of course.) Someone is lying – either the fired FBI director, under oath, or the president of the United States, who may yet get there. Lordy, this will quite a journey.

Republican powerhouses gathered this weekend Utah for the E2 Summit, better known as Romneyfest, have a plea to Trump: be the dealmaker you were sent to Washington to be. Even some conservative Republican insiders are talking about bold, bipartisan and rather controversial deals they think the president could get done now. Pass a DREAMers Act, for example, they say, to give young, undocumented Americans a second chance and get border security in return. Pay for infrastructure with a tax on carbon. Yes, really. That's being floated here. It's clear Republicans gathered for the former Massachusetts governor's annual ideas summit are itching for leadership, direction and even compromise. They think if Trump told his base that a trade-off or a more innovative idea was needed for the country, his people would believe him and get onboard. They are ready for the great dealmaker to strike a deal already, ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks notes.

“I was worried the media was camping at the end of my driveway at that point, and I was actually going out of town with my wife to hide, and I worried it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach.” - James Comey testifying yesterday

6 legal questions afer James Comey's testimony. James Comey's bombshell testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday raised new legal questions. One key question: if Comey told the truth, did President Trump commit obstruction of justice? Here's what legal experts told ABC News: http://abcn.ws/2sK3L0b

Senate Intelligence Committee plans to interview Jared Kushner: source. Senate Intelligence Committee staff investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election plan to interview Jared Kushner in late June or early July, sources familiar with the investigation tells ABC News. The interview with President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, which is expected to take place in a closed setting, would mark a new phase in the investigation. http://abcn.ws/2r7Z1Ei

US will not respond to Russian 'threats,' but says talks ongoing. While the U.S. and Russia exchange some tough words, the two countries are taking steps to work through their issues -- including an ongoing discussion of Russian access to two diplomatic compounds in the U.S. The Russian Foreign Ministry demanded those compounds be returned Thursday, or else the U.S. would face a "mirror response." http://abcn.ws/2s9hBvV

Conservatives set to be the biggest party in UK election. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's conseration faction will be the largest party, but might not have a majority, according to the U.K. general election exit poll. The Conservatives could get 314 MP seats once all votes have been counted in Thursday's election, according to the NOP/Ipsos MORI poll for BBC/ITV/Sky. The number of seats needed to have a majority is 326. http://abcn.ws/2rQeyFW

U.S. shoots down drone over Syria that fired at coalition troops. A U.S. Air Force fighter jet shot down an armed Predator-like drone over southeastern Syria on Thursday after the drone had fired at coalition and Syrian rebel forces, according to a coalition statement. No one was injured in the incident. Earlier in the day coalition aircraft carried out an airstrike on two vehicles belonging to a pro-Assad regime militia force that were moving toward the town of At Tanf. http://abcn.ws/2s9VwgF

@DonaldJTrumpJr: 3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he "orders or tells" you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means

@SenJohnMcCain: Getting sense my q’s today went over ppls heads - maybe going fwd I shouldn’t stay up late watching @Dbacks games… drive

@GlennThrush: Knives are already out for Kazowitz in the West Wing via me and @maggieNYT http://nyti.ms/2t1z1XZ

@abbyohlheiser: The Trump Internet was pretty thrilled with the Comey hearing http://wapo.st/2t1J1QR

@carlquintanilla: Comey's Greatest Hits "No Fuzz" "Queasy Feelin" "Lordy, I Hope There R Tapes" "Feedin the Seagulls" "Mildly Nauseous" "Nature o the Person"