An illustration of the inauguration of President William Henry Harrison on March 4, 1841, is seen here. Harrison's inauguration took place on a cold day, and he rode to the celebration on horseback instead of in a closed carriage. He delivered the longest inaugural address in history without wearing a coat or hat. Harrison was the first president to die in office after catching a cold that later turned into pneumonia. Bettmann Archive

View of the inauguration of President Abraham Lincoln under the unfinished dome of the Capitol, Washington, March 4, 1861. Matthew Brady/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

Theodore Roosevelt is seen giving his inaugural address, March 4, 1905. Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Inauguration of President William Taft is seen here, March 4, 1909 Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty images

Woodrow Wilson, President-elect Warren G Harding, Philander Knox and Joseph Cannon are seen in a convertible, Washington, March 4, 1921. PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Franklin Delano Roosevelt speaks on a platform during his fourth presidential inauguration. Keystone Features/Getty Images

Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy march up Pennsylvania Avenue, Jan. 20, 1949, with the Capitol in the background during inaugural parade for President Harry Truman. AP Photo

Dwight D. Eisenhower takes the Oath of Office as the president of the United States during his inauguration, Jan. 20, 1953, in Washington. National Archive/Newsmakers/Getty Images

President John Fitzgerald Kennedy stands on a platform for his inauguration as 35th president on the east front of the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 20, 1961. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy attend the inaugural ball, Jan. 20, 1961, in Washington. Kennedy Library Archives/Newsmakers

Lyndon Johnson takes the oath of office aboard Air Force One after President Kennedy's assassination, Nov. 22, 1963, in United States. Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

President Richard Nixon is seen here on the east portico of U.S. Capitol Building during his inauguration in Washington, on Jan. 20, 1969. NBC NewsWire/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gerald R. Ford takes the oath of office as the 38th president of the United States as his wife, Betty, right, stands at his side in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Aug. 4. 1974. AP Photo

Sharing the presidential limousine ride to Capitol Hill for the inauguration are President Gerald Ford, President-elect Jimmy Carter, Sen. Howard Cannon and Speaker of the House Tip O'Neill, Jan. 20, 1977, in Washington. David Hume Kennerly/ Getty Images

President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter walk from the Capitol to the White House during his inauguration parade. Carter had just been sworn in as the 39th president of the U.S. Jan. 20, 1977. Corbis via Getty Images

President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy wave to the crowd from the presidential limousine as they ride down Pennsylvania Avenue during the inaugural parade, Jan. 20, 1981, in Washington. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

President George H. W. Bush, raises his hand as he takes the oath of office as president of the United States outside the Capitol, Jan. 20, 1989, Washington. Ron Edmonds/AP Photo

President Bill Clinton is sworn in on Jan. 20, 1997, for his second term on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tim Clary/AFP/Getty Images

President William Jefferson Clinton is sworn in on Jan. 20, 1993. Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images

President George W. Bush and Vice-President Dick Cheney stand on the stage during Inauguration Day ceremonies on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington. Scott Andrews-Pool/Getty Images

President George W. Bush dances with singer Ricky Martin at the opening ceremony of the inauguration at the Lincoln Memorial, Jan. 18, 2001 in Washington. Rick Wilking/AFP/Getty Images

President Barack Obama gives his inaugural address, Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington. Win McNamee/Getty Images