In this May 24, 2017, photo President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican. As he dashed through the Middle East and Europe, Trump looked like a conventional American leader abroad. He solemnly laid a wreath at a Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, had an audience with the pope at the Vatican and stood center stage with Western allies at the annual summits that dominate the diplomatic calendar. But when Trump spoke, he sounded like anything but a typical U.S. president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)