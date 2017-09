FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, a North Korean woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile factory in Pyongyang, North Korea. This is the country's largest textile factory. North Korea will be feeling the pain of new United Nations’ sanctions targeting some of its biggest remaining foreign revenue streams, like textiles, joint ventures and remittances from its legion of workers abroad. But Pyongyang is almost certainly breathing a sigh of relieve that the Security Council eased off the biggest target of all, North Korea’s access to the oil it needs to stay alive - and to fuel its million-man military. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)