FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file pool photo, California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, looks down on the International border crossing at San Ysidro, Calif., with Darryl Griffin, chief of the San Diego Sector, U.S. Customs and Border Protection during an aerial tour of the border between San Diego and Mexico in advance of the anticipated July 15 arrival of National Guard troops at the border. (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)