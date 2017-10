FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Milos Zeman of of the Czech Republic addresses the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has condemned President’s Milos Zeman’s rejection of European Union sanctions against Russia over the crisis in Ukraine. In his speech and following debate at the Parliament Assembly of Council of Europe on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, Zeman repeated his negative stance against the sanctions, saying they don’t work. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)