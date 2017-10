FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, a police car is parked in front of the GUM, State Shop, at Red square in Moscow, Russia. Moscow is grappling with a slew of fake bomb calls that have prompted the evacuation of shopping malls, schools, railway stations and administrative buildings. The Tass news agency says there were over 100 anonymous bomb warnings in Moscow on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. No explosives have been found.(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)