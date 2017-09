Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, newly elected chairman of the board of directors of Russia's oil giant Rosneft, foreground, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, right, arrive to attend an extraordinary shareholders meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Schroeder has been named the new chairman of Russian state oil giant Rosneft, Russian news agencies reported Friday. (Olga Maltseva/Pool Photo via AP)