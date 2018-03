In this image made from a Feb. 26, 2018, video released by the University of California, Los Angeles, a woman is removed from the audience who was listening to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speak at UCLA. The previously withheld video has been released showing the near-constant heckling of Mnuchin during the moderated talk about the economy at UCLA. The video shows audience members hissing at Mnuchin throughout the event. The hissing was so loud the secretary barely spoke a sentence without commenting about it. (UCLA via AP)