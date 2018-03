In this Monday, March 19, 2018 image made from video provided by KABC-7 councilmembers listen during a meeting in Los Alamitos, Calif. Leaders of the small California city in Orange County have given preliminary approval to a measure to exempt the city from a state law that limits cooperation between local police and federal immigration agents. Councilmembers voted 4-1 Monday night in favor of an ordinance to opt out of California's law, citing constitutional concerns. A required second vote is expected on April 16. (KABC-7 via AP)