Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in Hangzhou, China, Sept. 5, 2016. US-Russia relations soured following RussiaĆ¢??s intervention in the Ukraine (or RussiaĆ¢??s invasion and annexation of Crimea) and then got worse after it was discovered Russia hackers attempted to influence the U.S. presidential election.