This undated photo provided by the Jimmy Gomez For Congress campaign shows California state Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez in Los Angeles. Gomez is one of several candidates for an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in a strongly Democratic district in Southern California. The outcome of the Tuesday, April 4 election could be a hint at the direction of the party in the Trump era. (Mary Hodge/Jimmy Gomez For Congress Campaign via AP)