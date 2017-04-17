Vice President Mike Pence visits Observation Post Ouellette in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border between North and South Korea with his daughters Audrey and Charlotte, and U.S. Gen. Vincent Brooks, right, commander of the United Nations Command, U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command, April 17, 2017. Pence made the surprise visit to the DMZ during his stop in South Korea on his 10-day trip to Asia. The visit came as tensions increase on the Korean Peninsula and after a failed North Korean missile launch on April 15. "The era of strategic patience is over," said Pence.