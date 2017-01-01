FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2015 file photo, residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions wait to cross a Ukrainian government forces' checkpoint at the road from Horlivka to Artemivsk to leave the territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists for Ukrainian territory near Artemivsk, Donetsk region eastern Ukraine. In a move that further cements Russia's control over parts of eastern Ukraine, Russian officials announced Tuesday, April 25, 2017 that they will begin supplying electricity to separatist-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine after the Ukrainian government cut the power off because of millions in unpaid bills. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, file)