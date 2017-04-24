President Donald Trump delivers remarks while hosting ambassadors from the 15 country members of the United Nations Security Council, flanked by his Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster in the State Dining Room at the White House, April 24, 2017. Trump was frank in his opening remarks, saying that Haley had briefed him about each member of the council and he said he liked them all. He also said the council "failed again to respond to Syriaâ??s use of chemical weapons" and called it a "great disappointment."