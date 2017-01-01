PHOTO: A woman hangs a banner at the wall between Mexico and US during a protest against the possibility of deportation of dreamers included in DACA program in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico on Sept. 4, 2017.
A woman hangs a banner at the wall between Mexico and US during a protest against the possibility of deportation of dreamers included in DACA program in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico on Sept. 4, 2017.
Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images
YOU JUST SAW:
PHOTO: A woman hangs a banner at the wall between Mexico and US during a protest against the possibility of deportation of dreamers included in DACA program in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico on Sept. 4, 2017.